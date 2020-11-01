close
Sun Nov 01, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2020

Rana Sana case adjourned

Lahore

LAHORE: A special anti-narcotics court on Saturday sought arguments from both sides on a petition by former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah seeking unfreezing of his bank accounts.

Rana Sanaullah through his counsel pleaded that he was accused of trafficking 15-kilogram heroin by anti-narcotics force and his four different accounts were also frozen.

