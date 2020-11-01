Rana Sana case adjourned

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A special anti-narcotics court on Saturday sought arguments from both sides on a petition by former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah seeking unfreezing of his bank accounts.
Rana Sanaullah through his counsel pleaded that he was accused of trafficking 15-kilogram heroin by anti-narcotics force and his four different accounts were also frozen.