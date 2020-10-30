close
Fri Oct 30, 2020
Bureau report
October 30, 2020

Six robbers arrested

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The police arrested a six-member group of robbers involved in snatching Rs30 million from a currency dealer, officials said on Thursday.Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Mansoor Aman told a press conference that the robbers had snatched the Rs 30 million from one Hikmat Khan in the limits of Faqirabad Police Station. The official said that six members of the gang, including one facilitator, were arrested and Rs5 million was recovered. Those arrested were identified as Wazir, Qadir, Ismail, Usman, Sher Ali and Abdul Wali. Unidentified armed men had deprived Hikmat Khan, a currency dealer, in the suburban area of the city last month.

