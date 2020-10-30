Experts say climate change a challenge to KP

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in collaboration with Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations organised a one-day workshop on Thursday to plan for adaptation of proactive approach for disaster preparedness and mitigation.

The workshop attracted participants and technical experts from PDMA KP, attended by technical experts and the Agriculture Department, including Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation & Settlement Department Amer Latif, Secretary Irrigation, Tahir Orakzai, Chief Economist, Noman Afzal and DG Agriculture Extension, Abid Kamal. The FAO’s International Coordinator for KP Province, Waleed Mehdi, in his opening remarks highlighted the need for evolving to proactive life and asset saving, adding “the climate change remains a challenge for KP causing degradation of natural resources, extreme weather events, uncertainty of water availability and low land productivity.”

“When the institutional resilience and capacity are fostered, we may see the sustainability of resilient populations and natural resources to climate shocks,” he added. Secretary Irrigation Tariq Orakzai appreciated FAO’s support to the KP government in the efforts on climate action. He said: “Today’s session demonstrates collective brainstorming on the availability of consolidated data needed for climate action and contribution of present technical experts will surely benefit climate action planning”. Chief Economist, Noman Afzal, on behalf of P&D assured full support to FAO and other departments involved in planning early warning services for climate action.

Experts and focus groups from departments contributed to brainstorming sessions with their technical inputs on challenges, opportunities and remedies for the probed issue of climate change that will help the project planning and formulation for early warning services for climate action. Secretary Relief Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation & Settlement Department Amer Latif encouraged the participative formulation and planning for the project. “PDMA and FOA through this consultative workshop took an initiative to incorporate expertise from all relevant departments leaving no one behind,” he added.