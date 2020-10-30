PM vows to bring comprehensive package for South Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Thursday that he would soon visit South Balochistan and announce a comprehensive development package for the people there and also inaugurate the projects included in the package for backward areas.

Against the backdrop of the National Development Council meeting on July 24, a high-level meeting on development projects for the backward areas of South Balochistan was held here under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The prime minister said South Balochistan had been neglected in the past due to which the people there faced poverty and backwardness. He said that our government has given top priority to the development of Balochistan so that the region develops like the rest of the country. He noted that Gwadar Port is of special importance which will prove to be an important milestone for the development of the country.

The meeting was apprised of the proposed development package for the backward districts of South Balochistan, especially Khuzdar, Awaran, Chaghi, Kharan, Washik, Lasbela, Gwadar, Panjgur and Turbat, and about roads, energy and water storage for South Balochistan. A detailed briefing was also given on dams, education, health, agriculture, livestock, fisheries and other projects.

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed and other senior government officials attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the prime minister also chaired a weekly meeting of the National Coordination Committee for Housing, Construction and Development.

The chief secretary Sindh informed the meeting that from April 17, 2020, applications for construction of 877 residential and 10 industrial projects have been received. Of these, 363 projects have been approved with a total construction volume of 12 million square feet.

The meeting was informed that there has been a significant increase in sales of cement, steel, tile and ceramics in the province. The meeting was informed that there is an online monitoring system for timely scrutiny of documents.

The prime minister said that Karachi is the economic hub of the country and therefore has a special significance in the field of construction.

The chief secretary Balochistan informed that a total of 1,067 applications for commercial and 2,033 residential projects have been received in Balochistan, which are being processed. The Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman informed the meeting that an agreement has been reached for payment of online fees for the convenience of investors. He said property documents are being digitised.

The meeting was briefed about the ongoing campaign against encroachments in Islamabad.

The prime minister emphasised that the construction sector would create employment opportunities and help offset the economic losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The prime minister directed that administrative procedures be made easier for investors.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan felicitated Turkey and said in contemporary times, our countries remain indispensable partners.

He tweeted, “Warm felicitations to leadership and people of Turkey on 97th Republic Day. Our forefathers stood by Turkish people in their glorious struggle against forces of imperialism. In contemporary times, our two countries remain indispensable partners. Long live Pakistan-Turkey brotherhood!”