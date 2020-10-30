Fawad’s speech misrepresented by Indian media: spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: The Indian media has once again acted with gross irresponsibility by misrepresenting the context of the speech delivered by Federal Minister for Science & Technology Chaudry Fawad Hussain on Thursday at the National Assembly of Pakistan,

says a press release issued by the Ministry of Science & Technology spokesperson.

As a matter of fact, Hussain referred to the 'Operation Swift Retort' which was a successful military response by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to the transgression by the Indian Air Force into Pakistan's territory, as a result of which two Indian jets were shot down, not to mention the arrest of the widely discussed pilot Abhinandan, who was later released by the Government of Pakistan as a diplomatic gesture of peace, the statement said.

But, the fact remains that as recently Indian media had erroneously presented a petty political skirmish in Karachi as a civil war, and caused embarrassment to India at international level, it has, yet again, acted irresponsibly vis-a-vis Hussain's speech, and made a futile attempt to malign the image of Pakistan.

It is reiterated that Pakistan has always upheld the international norms of peace and tranquility, and believes in mutual co-existence and cordial relations with its neighbouring countries.

Therefore, any such misrepresentation of facts by the Indian media must be avoided and efforts be made for regional peace.