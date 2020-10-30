Saving crops

Pakistan’s agriculture sector has been facing tremendous challenges for quite some time now. These challenges include low productivity, pest attack, the excessive usage of pesticides, etc. It is a matter of grave concern that the government is using our resources irrationally. For example, the excessive pumping of ground water poses a threat to the agriculture sector. There is a dire need to adopt integrated management technique to overcome the problems that are affecting the output. First, the authorities will have to deal with those insects which are damaging crops and causing economic loss worth millions of rupees. Also, there is a need to develop a strategy that can help the authorities control the pest at initial levels.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar