Difficult living

The people have been dealing with the worst inflation for the last few months with prices of essential commodities reaching new heights. The government, however, seems to be totally indifferent to the problems being faced by the people. Instead of finding a solution to deal with the problem, it blames the opposition for the current economic crisis. So far, the government hasn’t done anything to help the middle class and the poor to tackle the current situation.

Dr Muhammad Jaffar Memon

Khairpur