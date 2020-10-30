Over 1,000 Eid Milad processions to appear today

Rawalpindi : Over 1,000 big and small Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions will appear from different parts of Rawalpindi today (Friday) to celebrate the birth of Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). The local administration has deputed over 3,000 police officials all around and 1,300 officials around main procession to avoid any untoward incident on the occasion in this regard.

According to set program, the faithful on foot and also riding on different kinds of motor vehicles including wagons, buses, trucks, taxis, cars, motorbikes and even cycles to take part in the processions. ‘Langars’ and ‘sabeels’ would also be arranged at different points along the route of the procession, where tea, ‘qehwa’ and ‘sharbat’ would be served to the participants.

The big processions in the city would be taken out from Eidgah Sharif, Jamia Masjid Road, Sadiqabad, Bakramandi, Chur and Adiala Road, where people would start gathering since morning.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Capt (r) Anwar-ul-Haq along with City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsen Younas visited all areas to check security arrangements.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsen Younas said that I have directed to seal all streets around main procession. It is our duty to protect the lives of properties of citizens. On duty police officials would remain present all around till late night on Friday, he claimed. He has appealed public to fully cooperate with police officials on the occasion.

According to religious scholars, the followers would recite 'Naats' and 'Darood-o-Salam' during the processions all the way to pay homage the Holy Prophet (PBUH). The religious scholars would shed light on the life and teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him) on the occasion.

The representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajraan, members of District Peace Committee (DPC) and Milad Committees would also take part in the procession and would assist the police officials to ensure security of the participants.

Meanwhile, a large number of government and private buildings have been beautifully decorated and illuminated. Whereas, residents of different localities, including Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Bagh Sardaran, Pirwadhai, Chungi No. 22, Sher Zaman Colony, Lalkurti, Mall Road, Saddar, Satellite Town, Dhoke Paracha, Pindora, Asghar Mall Road, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Adiala Road, Tench Bhata and Pagwari have beautifully decorated their homes, shops and streets.

The local government has deployed dozens of doctors of the health department to check food items to be served in 'langars' along procession routes. The processions would continue till late night. Some processions would gather at Fawara Chowk and Eidgah Sharif and finally culminate at Jamia Masjid Road where religious scholars would address the gathering.