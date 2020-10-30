Forex reserves fall to $19.296bln

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves slightly fell to $19.296 billion during the week ended October 23 from $19.301 billion a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday.
The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased $55 million to $12.121 billion. The forex reserves held by commercial banks dropped to $7.175 billion from $7.235.