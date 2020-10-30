close
Fri Oct 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2020

Forex reserves fall to $19.296bln

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves slightly fell to $19.296 billion during the week ended October 23 from $19.301 billion a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased $55 million to $12.121 billion. The forex reserves held by commercial banks dropped to $7.175 billion from $7.235.

Latest News

More From Business