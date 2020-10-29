IHC disposes of Axact’s plea over its defamatory programme

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad high Court (IHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition of Axact Television channel against the orders of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to ban the channel’s programme for broadcasting content against the Geo Group.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani of the IHC conducted the hearing of plea of Axact, which is involved in fake degree cases. The court in its order said that if the court will suspend the Pemra order, then the channel could again broadcast its transmission against Jang/Geo Group.

It may be mentioned here that on April 29, 2020, Independent Media Corporation had filed a petition to ban Labbaik (Pvt) television channel for airing hate content against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, Mir Ibrahim Rahaman and Mir Ishaq Rahman in the court. The Independent Media Corporation in its petition requested the court to cancel the licence of channel for not following the code of conduct for electronic media and airing hate content. The petition states that the channel aired hate content against Editor-in-Chief of Jang and Geo Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and made allegations of blasphemy. The petition further states that these allegations are very serious which put the life of people under threat.

Earlier, during hearing, lawyer representing Pemra told the court that on complaint of Jang/Geo Group, order was passed against the channel after the approval of concerned authorities. He further said as per Pemra Ordinance, appeal can be filed against any Pemra order within 30 days. He said content of the channel is also part of the order. He said this content is for blasphemy which can create hate among the people.

On July 03, 2020, on the petition of Independent Media Corporation to ban Labbaik (Pvt) television channel for airing hate content, the chief justice Islamabad High Court ordered Pemra to take action according to the law.