Moosavi addresses Eid Milad event

Islamabad : The Patron in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulama Board Quaid e Millat e Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that all Muslims of the world must highlight the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH&HP)’ message of peace and love during the days of Milad ul Nabi to thwart evil conspiracies, says a press release.

All Muslim countries must call their ambassadors back from France while expel French ambassadors from their own countries to severe ties from France. Boycott of French products by only one or two countries will not produce any significant results.

He said this while addressing to the Mehfil e Milad held in connection with Eid e Zahra (S.A) and Youm e Mukhtar e Aal e Muhammad (PBUT).

Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah noted that Muslims are celebrating Milad ul Nabi and Eid e Zahra in a situation when attacks on Islamic teachings are at its peak.

Making cartoons of the holy Prophet’s sacred personality who blessed the world with his message of peace and freedom and eliminated the darkness of ignorance and evil, is not only an evil job rather an attack on the entire humanity and must jointly be condemned by all religions and countries as otherwise peace will vanish.

He said that the tragic incident of Peshawar after continuous attacks on security forces is a matter of grave concern.