Azeem, Awais hit tons to put Balochistan on top

KARACHI: Azeem Ghumman (118) and Awais Zia (118) slammed superb tons to enable Balochistan post 408-6 in their first innings on the opening day of their third round three-day fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (2nd XI) against Central Punjab here at the TMC Ground on Wednesday.

Ali Waqas made 55, Shahzad Tareen scored 44 and Akbar-ur-Rehman remained not out on 38. Bilawal Iqbal got 2-49 while Atizaz Habib Khan claimed 2-91.

Central Punjab were 4-0, in response, at stumps.

Meanwhile, in the other game here at the SBP Ground, Northern were folded by Sindh for 238 in 71.5 overs with Taimoor Sultan scoring 70 and Umar Waheed making 47. Abrar Ahmed got 5-80 while Danish Aziz and Shahnawaz captured two wickets each.

Sindh 33-3 in 16 overs in reply at close. Here at the KCCA Ground Southern Punjab perished for 122 in 53.1 overs in their first innings against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Tayyab Tahir scoring 30 and Waqar Hussain making 23 not out.

Zohaib Khan, Irfanullah Shah and Asif Afridi got two wickets each.

KP then scored 134-8 in 35.5 overs in response at stumps. Mohammad Haris made 38 while Zohaib Khan scored 33. Ali Usman claimed 4-53 while Mohammad Umair captured 3-8.