Park Lane reference: AC grants one-day exemption to Zardari

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, Islamabad, on Wednesday granted one-day exemption from personal appearance to former president Asif Ali Zaradri in the Park Lane Reference.

During the hearing, Asif Ali Zardari’s lawyer Farooq H Naek appeared before the accountability court and requested the judge to grant his client exemption from personal appearance in hearing. All other co-accused expect Sher Ali, appeared before the court. The court started recording testimony of witness Ahsan Aslam. Former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and other accused face charges of corruption on account of fake bank accounts and embezzlement in the financial facility for Park Lane Private Limited and Parthenon (Pvt) Limited.