80pc attendance mandatory at GCU

LAHORE:The Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Wednesday organised an orientation session for the newly-admitted pre-engineering students.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said minimum 80 per cent attendance was mandatory for FA/FSc students and GCU would send the examination forms of only those students to the Lahore Board who fulfilled the minimum attendance criteria.

The VC drew attention of students to their inherent talent that could help them trace the footsteps of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Dr Abdus Salam, Faiz Ahmad Faiz and Dr. Samar Mubarikmand who are all distinguished Old Ravians. He advised the students to give their best to acquire knowledge, telling them that the reward is always going to be proportionate to their efforts.

On the invitation of GCU Vice-Chancellor, Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairman Dr Fazal Ahmed Khalid participated in the ceremony and shed light on how technological advancement and digital revolution was changing skills requirements for different kinds of jobs.

PU date sheets: Punjab University Examinations Department has issued revised written examination date sheets of BS/BSc & Associate Degree in Arts/Science, Part-I, Part-II annual examination 2020, BA/BSc (Composite) annual examination 2020 and BA (Hearing Impaired) annual examination 2020. It is pertinent to mention that Covid-19 SOPs shall strictly be followed during said exams.