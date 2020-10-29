TVET initiatives to increase youth employability: Dar

Islamabad: The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission's initiatives under the umbrella of the Prime Minister’s Hunarmand Pakistan Programme will not only change the technical and vocational education and training's landscape in Pakistan by bringing it on a par with international standards amd enhancing the employability of youth in the international market. This will also increase the image of Pakistani skilled workers worldwide and giving huge boost to foreign remittances.

This was stated by special assistant to the prime minister on youth affairs Usman Dar during a visit to the NAVTTC Headquarters here on Wednesday.

NAVTTC chairman Syed Javed Hassan welcomed the special assistant and acting executive director Dr. Faheem Muhammad briefed him on progress and development of the Hunarmand Pakistan (Skills for All) Programme. Usman Dar said the programme would multiply skilled manpower and increase the employability of Pakistani youth.

“Investing in our youth in terms of capacity building for the matching jobs market is our prime objective. Our focus is on imparting relevant and required skills to our youth,” he said.

“NAVTTC’s initiatives under the umbrella of Prime Minister’s Hunarmand Pakistan Programme would not only change the TVET landscape in Pakistan by bringing it on a par with international standards but further enhance the employability of our youth in the international market thus increasing the image of Pakistani skilled workers worldwide and giving huge boost in foreign remittances,” he said.

Dr. Faheem said that NAVTTC plans to develop 500 standard qualifications within 20 months that aligns with the prime minister’s vision to implement a uniform TVET certification regime in the country.

Commenting on the NAVTTC’s initiatives Usman Dar said that well planned and timely implementation of such programmes will serve as breakthrough in achieving the desired goals of producing highly qualified and skilled youth and in improving the image of Pakistan’s TEVT sector globally.

He showed keen interest in recognition of prior learning, apprenticeship model and job placement portal and said those initiatives will serve as game changer.