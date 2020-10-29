Rs880m worth roads, 200-bed hospital to be built in ICT

ISLAMABAD: Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar laid the foundation stone of Shah Allah Ditta Road, Drake Mohri, Meera Simbal Jafri, UC-39 and Chishtianabad Road, UC-46. The total funds required for construction of both these roads amounting to Rs880 million have been allocated.

While addressing the ground-breaking ceremony of Shah Allah Ditta Road Drake Mohri Meera Simbal Jafri UC-39 Road Wednesday, federal minister Asad Umar said Shah Allah Ditta Road Drake will be completed in three months at a cost of Rs75 million. The main road will be completed in three months. This road will not only connect the villages around Shah Allah Ditta but will also help increase business activities in this area.

The minister also laid the foundation stone of Chishtianabad UC-46 Bhadana Road at a cost of Rs13 million, which will be completed in two months. “Both these roads are being built on the demand of local residents, starting work on these roads was one of our top priorities,” he added.

Talking about the development works in Islamabad, he said basic infrastructure projects are being launched in the rural areas of NA-54 at a cost of Rs850 million in the current financial year with the aim of upgrading the rural areas, to be equipped with full facilities. He said another major project of rural area is Shams Colony Road which despite being overcrowded has no main road and previous governments never thought of doing any work on it.

He further said construction of 200-bed hospital in rural areas, 4 BHUs, construction of polyclinic hospital for NA-54 constituency, construction of overhead bridge in front of Jangi Syedan, providing water, transport facility and tourism are included in the master plan of Islamabad.