In Pakistan, the plight of sanitary workers often remains invisible. No one pays attention to the difficult and unsafe working conditions that they have to deal with while carrying out their jobs.

A few weeks ago, two sanitary workers died when they inhaled poisonous gases while working inside a chocked sewer on MA Jinnah Road, Karachi. It is surprising to see that the relevant authorities don’t provide safety kits and gears to these workers.

In 2017, a sanitary worker died at a hospital in Umerkot after the doctor allegedly refused to treat him. It is the responsibility of the government to put an end to this kind of discrimination.

For the safety of workers, the Sindh government must provide safety kits to them. Also, they should be given health insurance and life insurance. Sanitary workers play an important role in keeping our environment safe and clean.

They should be treated with respect and must be given all facilities and benefits so that they can live their lives peacefully.

Sherzado Jatoi

Dadu