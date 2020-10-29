Bilawal warns of protests if GB polls rigged

SKARDU: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari warned on Wednesday of launching protests with the people of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) in Islamabad if there was “vote theft” in the coming polls, Geo News reported.

Addressing a corner meeting in Skardu in connection with the upcoming elections in GB, Bilawal said he will stay in the region till November 15 and will celebrate the victory in the elections with the people of GB.

He was accompanied by former chief minister Mehdi Shah, Saadia Danish and Babu Astori.

Mentioning the contributions of the PPP in the area, Bilawal said Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto ended the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) from GB, while Benazir Bhutto served the people of GB. He added former president Asif Ali Zardari gave identity to the people of GB by giving the first assembly, the first governor, and the first chief minister to the province.

“Now this election is not for coming into power but this is a struggle for a better future for the people of GB,” he maintained.