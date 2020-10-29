‘Robber’ killed in police encounter

An alleged robber was killed and another suspect was arrested in an injured condition after an exchange of fire with police in Korangi on Wednesday.

Police said the encounter took place when two men riding a motorcycle were looting cash and a cell phone from a citizen, namely Imran, in Korangi Town’s Sector 11. As a police patrol team reached the crime scene, the suspects opened fire at police personnel and tried to escape, said SHO Shahzada Saleem.

He said as police fired in retaliation, one suspect was killed and the other was injured. The body and the injured were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

The officer said the deceased had been identified as 25-year-old Moiz Maqsood, adding that one of his brothers had also been killed in a police encounter in the past. He said looted cell phones, cash and a motorcycle were found them.

Weapon snatched

A security guard deployed for duty at a private school in the Surjani Town neighbourhood of Karachi was deprived of his weapon during a snatching incident.

According to the details disclosed by the police, the incident took place when the security guard, namely Omar Khan, was on duty outside the said private school located in Sector 4-A of Surjani Town.

Police officials said that two hitherto unidentified men riding a motorbike arrived at the gate of the school, following which the pillion rider snatched the guard’s 30-bore pistol and then the two-wheeler sped away from the scene of the crime.

Following the snatching, police were informed of the incident. Officials then arrived at the school and launched their investigation. SHO Rao Nazim said that a case has been registered.