Seven more die from Covid-19 in Sindh

Seven more people have died due to Covid-19 and another 316 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 2,611 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Wednesday that 9,150 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 316 people, or four per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The government has so far conducted 1,616,946 tests, which have resulted in 144,765 positive cases, which means that nine per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent. He said that 4,498 patients are currently under treatment: 4,214 in self-isolation at home, four at isolation centres and 280 at hospitals, while 165 patients are in critical condition, of whom 28 are on life support.

He added that 615 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 137,656, which shows a 95 per cent recovery rate. The CM said that out of the 316 fresh cases of Sindh, 231 (or 73 per cent) have been reported in Karachi: 76 new patients from District Central, 57 from District South, 43 from District East, 20 each from the West and Korangi districts, and 15 from District Malir.

Hyderabad has reported 13 new cases, Jamshoro five, Sujawal four, Jacobabad, Larkana and Sukkur three each, Ghotki, Kambar and Mirpurkhas two each, and Badin, Dadu, Kashmore, Khairpur, Matiari, Naushehroferoze, Shikarpur, Thatta and Umerkot one each, he added.