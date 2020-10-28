â€˜PDM will not talk to PTI over suspension of ralliesâ€™

SUKKUR: Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Central Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and head of the PDM, on Tuesday said that he was deeply saddened over the Peshawar incident. He strongly condemned the cowardly incident in which children were targeted in a religious seminary. He expressed his sympathies to all the heirs of martyrs and families of the injured. He said that if the government and security agencies cannot provide security to seminaries, then all the madrassas should make their own security arrangements. He said that the Peshawar seminary blast was a slap on the faces of those who were saying terrorism was over. He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Manzil Ghah Madaris, Sukkur, on Tuesday along with JUI provincial Secretary General Maulana Rashid Mahmood Soomro, Parliamentary Leader in the National Assembly Mufti Asad Mahmood, Maulana Saud Afzal Halejivi, Maulana Saleh indhar and others. He made it clear that the PDM will not talk to PTI over suspension of rallies because this was a government of selected puppets. He said that doors of the PDM are open for any political or nationalist party on joining their rallies.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that on the instructions of the president of France, blasphemous sketches were hung on buildings and it has hurt the sentiments of Muslims all over the world, which is a crime. He said he wanted to remind France that during the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, an incident occurred whereby the Buddha statue in Bamiyan was destroyed. The next day his meeting was scheduled with the French ambassador, who canceled his meeting because of the Budhha statue incident. He said that if the ruler himself takes such a step, he has declared a war against Muslims. He reiterated upon the Pakistani people to boycott the French products, end trade relations with France immediately. He said that these people have become insensitive towards religion, thereby, insulting any religion, committing blasphemy, but not seeking apologies over it. He said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam would launch a nationwide protest from the coming Friday and announced a nationwide protest on Saturday against the ugly act. He said that Muslims were protesting in Europe along with Christians over the blasphemy of the prophet of Christians.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that every citizen of Pakistan was calling the PTI government a selected government. He said that there was public awareness in the country and the common man was helpless at the moment and in this situation, people are upset with this government. He said that October 27 is the day of solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and we stand with Kashmiris. He accused the PTI government of compromising over the Kashmir cause. He said that NAB is a vindictive body, which is being used against the opposition. He said that all parties participated in the PDM meeting and it was the will of the people to carry any flag at the PDM meeting. Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the people of Sindh have the right over the islands of Sindh while the Federation has no right to occupy the islands.

He said that they would stand with journalists on the economic crisis in media. He said that in a democratic country, the media is controlled by the PTI government. He said that whenever Imran Khan speaks, he only speaks rhetoric. It is the responsibility of the government to secure the lives of people and their properties.