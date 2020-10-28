Several buildings turn pink in capital

Islamabad: The State Bank of Pakistan followed by seven banks turned pink to show their support for the cause of Pink Ribbon. Pink Ribbon is doing pink illuminations since 2012 because Pink landmarks give a wonderful visual reminder that every woman should be aware of breast cancer.

Through the illumination of these iconic structures, millions of people across the country would receive the message that will automatically save thousands of precious lives. Other than State Bank, National Bank of Pakistan several other bank simultaneously illuminated Pink to support the cause of Pink Ribbon.

“We are pleased to illuminate the State Bank of Pakistan and all other major banks,” says Omer Aftab, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pink Ribbon. He gave a welcome speech and sensitize the attendants regarding breast cancer.

He then requested Governor State Bank Dr. Reza Baqir to come forward and press the button to turn the Pink lights on. Governor State Bank Dr. Reza Baqir acknowledged Pink Ribbon Pakistan’s efforts in raising awareness regarding this dangerous disease.

Talking to the media he said, “Pakistan has the highest rate of breast cancer in the whole of Asia and thousands of women are dying from this disease every year. So, we have to act now to stop women dying from breast cancer”. He said “I appreciate all financial institutions that went pink to support Pink Ribbon”. The private sector should also support organisations like Pink Ribbon through their Corporate Social Responsibility programmes.