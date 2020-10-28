Governor Sarwar, CM Usman Buzdar pledge to continue diplomatic struggle for Kashmir freedom

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed solidarity with Kashmiris and condemned the Indian atrocities by wearing black armbands at a ceremony held in connection with Black Day here Tuesday.

The anthems of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were played and the participants chanted “long live Pakistan” and “Kashmir will become Pakistan” slogans while holding flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

They also led a walk and condemned blasphemous caricatures in France and the Peshawar blast. The chief minister said the Pakistani nation strongly protested against profane caricatures in France. He also condemned Peshawar blast saying that children had been targeted in the blast.

The purpose of observing Black Day was to sensitise the world about Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, he added. One can fully understand the disturbing results of lockdown over oppressed Kashmiris who were continuously languishing in pain for the last many months, the CM said.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah rightly termed Kashmir the jugular vein of Pakistan and "We will continue to wage a full diplomatic struggle for the rights of the Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Kashmir", the CM added.

He appreciated that PM Imran Khan had been presenting the case of IIOK before the world with determination adding the Kashmiris struggle would bear fruit. The people of Occupied Kashmir would soon get freedom according to the UN Resolutions, the CM concluded.

Ch Sarwar urged the international community to take strict action against supporters of blasphemous caricatures. "We also strongly condemn Peshawar blast, he said, adding that Imran Khan was a real ambassador of Kashmir who had fought their case at every forum and exposed Indian aggression.