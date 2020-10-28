Islamabad: In connection with the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), ‘All Pakistan Naat Competition’ will be held at state-run radio today. The event jointly organised by Radio Pakistan and PTV will start at 10:10 a.m, says a press release

Top position holders of the provincial level Naat competitions will participate in the national level competition. There will be four categories of the competitions including boys under 15 years, girls under 15, boys 15-25 and girls 15-25 years. The position holders will be awarded cash prizes and certificates.