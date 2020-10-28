PNCA marks Kashmir Black Day

Islamabad : October 27 is the day, when Indian Armed Forces took over Kashmir by force and made it Indian dominion. In this connection, Kashmiris observe this day, all over the world, as a Black Day.

Pakistan National Council of the Arts organised day-long cultural activities to observe Black Day and express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir who are fighting for their right self-determination.

Different events were arranged to mark the day which included puppet show, speeches, tableaus and an exhibition of photographs. The artists of PNCA arranged a puppet show highlighting the hardships of the Kashmiri people in Occupied Kashmir.

The puppet show also presented Kashmir dance, Roshan Mustaqbil story, Khayali Palao, Sindhi Jhoomer, Jeway Pakistan and story of Mir Adnan for the children.

The story regarding the hazards of tobacco was also presented. A tableau was performed by the students of various educational institutions. The young students skilfully exposed the Indian Strategy and suppression of the Kashmiri people. Especially during the yearlong lock down, which is still going on.

The tableau and skits give hope to the Kashmiri freedom fighters for their struggle and paid tribute to the martyrs.

The PNCA also organised a speech contest among school children. The musical performance paid tribute to freedom fighters of Kashmir by presenting Kashmiri popular Folk Music and received a big applause from the audience. The young artists also presented folk dances of Kashmir.

The photographs presented were a narration of the struggle of Kashmiri people who are fighting for their independence and right of self-determination. To conclude the event a mime, show titled “Seed of Hope” was presented by PNCA. The atrocities of Indian forces and plight of Kashmiri people, especially during the ongoing curfew was highlighted. But the message to the world is that the people of the valley have never left the hope for freedom and struggle goes on.

Shehryar Khan Afridi, Chairman Parliamentary Committee of National Assembly for Kashmir Affairs was the chief guest on the occasion.

Shehryar khan Afridi highlighted the efforts of the Govt to create more & more awareness among the nations about suffering of the Kashmiri people.

The day is not for when the valley will be liberated. The day-long activities were concluded with prize distribution among the participating students and the winners of the speech contest by the chief guest.