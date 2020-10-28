Body briefed on parole bill

LAHORE:The Punjab Home Department has briefed the members of the standing committee of the department on salient features and importance of newly-drafted ‘The Punjab Parole Bill, 2020’.

The meeting was held under the chairpersonship of MPA Ms Mussarat Jamshed and attended by Law Minister Muhammad Raja Basharat, MPA Nawabzada Waseem Khan, MPA Saeed Akhtar Khan and Punjab Assembly secretary.

It was briefed that the parole bill and amendments in other two bills will streamline and strengthen the system of probation and parole of offenders. Explaining the distinctive features of the first bill, the house was apprised that the timelines of each activity for processing parole release of prisoners have been stipulated.