Minor girl abducted in Surjani Town

A minor girl was kidnapped by unidentified persons from near her residence in Surjani Townâ€™s Sector 4-D on Tuesday

According to the family, five-year-old Urwa and her elder sister were outside home when unidentified persons gave money to the elder sister and asked her to buy some sweets from a nearby shop. When the elder sister returned after buying sweets, her younger sister had disappeared.

The family then approached the Surjani Town police and registered a kidnapping case against unidentified persons. The police said they were making efforts to recover the girl.