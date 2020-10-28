Covid-19 kills five more patients in Sindh

Five more people have died due to Covid-19 and another 335 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 2,604 in the province.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Tuesday that 8,860 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 335 people, or four per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 1,607,796 tests, which have resulted in 144,449 positive cases, which means that nine per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent.

He said 4,804 patients are currently under treatment: 4,516 in self-isolation at home, four at isolation centres and 284 at hospitals, while 164 patients are in critical condition, of whom 28 are on life support. He said 201 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 137,041, which shows a 95 per cent recovery rate.

Of the 335 fresh cases, 250 (or 75 per cent) have been reported in Karachi: 90 new patients from District South, 69 from District East, 40 from District Central, 28 from District Korangi, 12 from District Malir and 11 from District West. Hyderabad has reported 11 new cases, Larkana six, Shikarpur five, Badin and Kambar four each, Jamshoro, Khairpur, Sukkur, Thatta and Umerkot three each, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sujawal two each, and Dadu, Kashmore, Matiari, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar, Tando Mohammad Khan and Tharparkar one each.