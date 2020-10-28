Balochistan, HEC thrash opponents

LAHORE: Two more matches were played on the fifth day of the 5th National Tray Hockey Championships at the National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

In the first contest of the day, Balochistan defeated Azad Jammu and Kashmir by 5-2. Younis and Asfand Senior netted two goals each and Abdul Ali scored one goal for the winning side while Bilal Marjan of Azad Jammu & Kashmir scored two goals.

The second match was played between Sindh and Higher Education Commission (HEC). HEC won by 3-1. Ali Murtaza struck two goals and M Usman scored once for Higher Education Commission while Hamad Ayaz netted the only goal for Sindh.

Olympian Tauqeer Dar was the chief guest on this occasion.

Three more matches will be played on Wednesday (today). The first match will be played at 11.00am between Islamabad and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, the second match will be played at 1.00pm between MPCL and Punjab while the third and final match will be played between PAF and KP at 3.00pm.