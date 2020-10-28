Unresolved

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The PM always takes notice of the issues when the people complain about the difficulties they face. We don’t understand why the PM cannot take proactive measures to deal with the factors that create problems for the people.
So far, he has failed to tackle the issue of rising inflation. He needs to take action to provide some relief to the people.
Imran Malik
Islamabad