Solidarity with Kashmiris: Black Day observed in Punjab

FAISALABAD: People on Tuesday observed the Black Day in the district against illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India for the last 73 years.

In this connection, the district administration had arranged various programmes to mark the day. The Kashmir Solidarity Seminar was held at the District Council Hall in which Commissioner Ishrat Ali was the chief guest. RPO Raja Rifat Mukhtar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Parliamentarians Latif Nazar, Firdous Rai and others also participated in the event.

Addressing the seminar, the commissioner said that the Black Day of this year was a great significance when the situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was worsening in every coming day due to the inhuman acts and continued lockdown for the last 449 days.

He said that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir had been facing acute food and medicines shortage and they were unable even to offer prayers at mosques.

He said that it was sheer violence of human rights to keep deprived the Kashmiri people from their right to self-determination.

The participants of the event said that Pakistani nation was with the Kashmiris of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle of freedom.

Later, a rally was taken out from the District Council Chowk which was led by the commissioner and the RPO. The rally ended at Kutchehry Bazaar Chowk after passing through Khaleeq Qureshi Road and in fornt of the press club.

The participants were carrying placards and banners pertaining to the slogans in favour of the Kashmiri people. The participants also chanted slogans against India and in support to the Kashmiri people.

Talking to media, Commissioner Ishrat Ali said that October 27 was a Black Day in the history of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as India had illegally occupied the Valley.

He said that the objective of observing of Black Day was to take attention of the world towards the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that Kashmir was the integral part of Pakistan and agenda of the independence of Pakistan could not be completed without the independence of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

KASUR: Like across the country, the Kashmir Black Day was observed in Kasur on Tuesday to demonstrate solidarity with innocent Kashmiris, who are suffering atrocities of Indian forces.

The main rally was led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Manzar Javed Ali. The rally started from DC Office and Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shabir Hussain Cheema, Chief Executive Officer Education Authority Mrs Naheed Wasif, heads of other district departments, students and a large number of citizens participated in it.

Meanwhile, a seminar and walk were organized under the auspices of Tehsil Council Kasur.

The participants of the walk were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans against Indian atrocities on the Kashmiris.

Addressing the moot, the speakers espressed solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and condemned illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India.

The DC and AC Kasur Asif Dogar also addressed the moot and said October 27 is a dark day in the historical context of the Muslims of the subcontinent.

The DC said on this day Indian forces had violated the fundamental rights of Kashmiris as well as international law and occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The DC urged the UN officials to force India to end atrocities on innocent Kashmiris and grant them independence.

At the end of the walk, special prayers were offered for the security of the country and the nation and for the independence of IHK.

MULTAN: The Multan Development Authority administration Tuesday organised a rally on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day and condemned Indian illegal occupation of Kashmir.

MDA Director General Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas Qazalbash led the rally. MPA Sabin Gul also participated in the rally. The rally was taken out from MDA headquarters upto MDA chowk.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against Indian aggression.

MDA Vice Chairman Farrukh Naseem Ran, Additional Director General Chaudhry Muhammad Anwar, Director Finance and Administration Ikram Aziz Baloch, Director Engineering Nazir Ahmad Chughtai, all officers and staff and President Employees Union CBA Sheikh Muhammad Rafi, President Justice Staff Union Rashid Ansari and other officials attended the rally.

The participants were holding Pakistani and Kashmir flags. They raised slogans in the favour of the freedom of Kashmir and against India for inflicting atrocities on innocent people of Kashmir.

PAKPATTAN: Like others parts of the country, citizens observed the Black Day to express solidarity with the Kashmiris here on Tuesday.

In this connection, a rally was taken out from the Railway Gate under the leadership of the DC. The participant of the rally also observed one-minute silence at 10am to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

They also chanted slogans against the brutality of the Indian government against the innocent Kashmiris.

APP ADDS FROM SARGODHA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh Tuesday said Kashmiris had been imprisoned in their homes for more than a year and their resolve indicated that India could not suppress their passion for freedom by force.

Addressing a seminar at Jinnah Hall Company Bagh in connection with Kashmir Black Day, he said Indian atrocities and state terrorism had failed to suppress Kashmiris’ struggle for right to self-determination.

District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Gulzar said love with Kashmiris is in our blood and the police also stand with the Kashmiris in their just cause.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Arshad Wattoo, Director Education Mian Ismail, Chief Education Officer Riaz Qadeer Bhatti and others were also present on the occasion.

APP ADDS FROM KHANEWAL: PML-N MPA Nishat Khan Daha Tuesday said the incumbent government is raising the issue of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) at every global forum.

Addressing a seminar in connection with the Kashmir Black Day, the PML-N lawmaker urged the United Nations to play its role effectively for the freedom of Kashmiris.

He lauded the government efforts for raising the voice of innocent Kashmiris at international forums.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Sherazi also condemned Indian forces for inhuman treatment to innocent people of IIOJ&K.

The participants also condemned the French government and demanded action against people who have hurt sentiments of the Muslim Ummah.

Civil society workers, traders, doctors, journalists, teachers and hundreds of students also attended the moot.

APP ADDS FROM MUZAFFARGARH: Citizens took out rallies to express solidarity with innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) here on Tuesday.

The main rally was led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Engineer Amjid Shoaib Tareen and its participants demanded the United Nations take notice of atrocities of Indian forces in IIOJ&K.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of the Kashmiri people.

More rallies were taken out in solidarity with Kashmiris and participants demanded immediate solution to the problems of the Kashmiris.

Addressing the rallies, speakers said October 27 is a black day and they would continue support for Kashmiris.

They, however, added that the brutalities could not shake resolve of the Kashmiris and they would surely achieve freedom in near future.

The rallies were taken out at Daira Deenpanah, Kot Addu, Alipur, Roheanliawali, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, Chowk Qureshi, Jatoe and Shah Jamal areas.