Rallies held in KP to condemn blasphemous caricatures

PESHAWAR: Protest rallies were staged in the province on Tuesday to condemn the publication of blasphemous caricatures in France.

In the provincial capital, Muslim Students Federation (MSF) and Islami Jamiat-i-Talaba (IJT) staged separate demonstrations to protest against publication of blasphemous caricatures and insulting remarks of the French President Emmanuel Macron.

Led by Malik Munsif Khan, Muslim Khan, Haidar Shah, Masawar Shah, Mirwas Khan, Jawad Khan, Hazrat, Mohammad Khan, Usman Afridi, Rahamdil Nawaz and others, the MSF activists marched from Government College Chowk to the Peshawar Press Club.

Condemning the publication of the caricatures, the speakers urged the OIC and government of Pakistan to take practical steps to curb the way of such deplorable incidents in future. They said the publication of cartoons and remarks of the French president have hurt the sentiments of the Muslim throughout the world. The urged the Muslim countries to boycott French products and sever diplomatic ties with France.

CHARSADDA: The members of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) staged a protest to condemn the publication of blasphemous caricatures in France.

Traders also participated in the protest asking the French government to tender an apology over the display of the sacrilegious caricatures. A large number of JUI workers had gathered at the Farooq Azam Chowk to record the protest. Addressing the protesters, the JUI leaders said that the publication of the caricatures had hurt the feelings of the millions of Muslims across the globe. Urging the government to cut off diplomatic relations with France, they demanded the government to call back its ambassador from Paris as a mark of protest. The protesters called for a boycott of the French products.

GHALLANAI: The people held a walk in Mohmand tribal district against the display of blasphemous caricatures in France.

The district administration had arranged the protest walk, which was largely attended by people from all walks of life including elders, Ulema and students.

The participants started a march from the Ghallanai Stadium to Ghallanai Bazaar and chanted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.