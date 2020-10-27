close
Tue Oct 27, 2020
October 27, 2020

Biscuits company condemns blasphemous sketches

National

 
October 27, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Continental Biscuits Limited and LU brand biscuits Monday strongly condemned the republication of blasphemous sketches in France. Continental Biscuit Limited, in a press release, said that it's a Pakistani company engaged in manufacturing brand LU biscuits. Majority of its shareholders are Pakistanis and thousands of Pakistanis are also working in this company.

Manufactured in Pakistan Continental Biscuits Limited and LU biscuits neither have any connection with French company nor its profit or royalty goes to any French company. This was a French brand before 14 years ago, which was sold across the world in 2007.

