Islamabad:The Patron In-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulama Board and Head of Tehreek e Nifaz e Fiqah Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that 11th hair of prophethood, Imam Hassan Askari (AS) would possess of oracles, sources of incredible amount of mystical knowledge and graduated from the house of prophethood, his character is a light of guidance for wandering humanity, says a press release.

To bring ignorant humanity back to righteous track and to protect the principles of Islam, Imam Hassan Askari (AS) spent his entire life in a continuous struggle and failed all the conspiracies of the enemies of Islam.

These thoughts were express by him while addressing to the concluding mourning assembly of ‘Hafta e Ahd o Payman,’ held in connection to the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hassan Askari (AS).

Aqa e Moosavi said that this is the reason that Imam Hassan Askari (SA) had to face captivities of a number of Abbasid caliphs in a short hiatus of 28 years, yet they never remain successful to subjugate him. Imam Hassan e Askari (AS) tolerated all the persecutions but did not give up the path of righteousness. He kept of preaching Islam even in such extreme level circumstances. He was poisoned on 8th of Rabi ul Awwal 260 AH which ultimately led him to his martyrdom.