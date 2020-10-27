4 more die of COVID-19, 115 new cases

Rawalpindi:Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak is hitting the population in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi very hard with large spikes in number of patients and deaths particularly for the last four weeks and the number of cases and deaths are on continuous rise.

In last 24 hours, the virus claimed another four lives from the twin cities while 115 new patients have been tested positive where as in last one week, as many as 28 patients have died of the disease in the region along with reporting of 1060 new cases from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district.

In last four weeks, the virus has claimed as many as 56 lives from the region and some 2990 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 though ICT is the worst hit area with over 74 per cent of all cases reported from the region.

It is important to mention that after middle of July, the number of patients being tested positive for the illness was on a significant decline and not more than 1000 patients were being tested positive per month at least till the middle of September. From August 25 to September 25, a total of 1,916 patients were tested positive from the region while from September 26 to date, as many as 3160 new patients have been tested positive for the disease showing that the outbreak is getting more and more intense with every passing day.

On Monday, as many as 115 new patients were reported from the region including 91 from ICT and 24 from Rawalpindi district while the virus claimed two lives each from the federal capital and Rawalpindi. In Rawalpindi, a 68-year old male patient belonging to a vicinity along Adiala Road died of the disease at Quaid-i-Azam International Hospital and a 84-year old female from College Road area died at Holy Family Hospital.

In last 24 hours, as many as 91 new patients were tested positive for the disease from ICT taking tally to 19,012 of which 17454 have so far recovered while 212 have died of the disease. The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the federal capital has jumped to 1,346 on Monday.

From Rawalpindi district, another 24 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours taking tally to 6741 of which 6264 have recovered while 313 have lost their lives. As many as 21 patients are hospitalized in the district and another 143 confirmed patients have been in home isolation along with 333 suspects under home quarantine, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.