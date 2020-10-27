PU, LCA agree to promote art, culture

Punjab University (PU) and Lahore Arts Council (LCA) have signed an MoU for the promotion and encouragement of artistic and cultural endeavours.

Both the institutions have agreed to promote art and culture by holding mutual artistic, cultural and literary activities and would share resources in this regard. Both the institutions would also make joint efforts to organise art and craft exhibitions, dramatic events, music programmes and other artistic performances.

factories sealed: Four factories emitting smoke have been sealed by a joint team of the district administration and Environment Department in the locality of Mehmood Booti while criminal cases under environment sections were registered against them here on Monday. Due to increasing smog in the provincial capital a joint team of Secretary RTA, Environment and District Administration has been paying visit to different areas of the city, especially the industrial units for the last few days.