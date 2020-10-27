‘LDA rules being adopted by other districts’

Development authorities in other districts of Punjab are adopting business-friendly laws introduced by the Lahore Development Authority for promoting construction industry and housing sector in their jurisdictions. LDA Vice-Chairman SM Imran told this while talking to a delegation of Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) north region which visited LDA office on Monday.

He said that besides simplifying the relevant laws, LDA was taking all possible measures for encouraging construction activities in Lahore in line with the vision of the prime minister for promoting this sector.

The vice-chairman briefed the delegation about the recent amendments to private housing scheme rules. He informed that the process of approval of private housing schemes had been simplified. The condition for getting Preliminary Planning Permission has been removed for the approval of private housing scheme within 60 days.

The sale and purchase of plots has been allowed after payment of fees before the final approval of the scheme and technical approval of the layout plan. In addition, increase in the commercial area of the schemes has been allowed for promotion of business activities. The compulsion for getting NOC from environment department has also been removed for final approval. He informed that under the Land Acquisition Rules, the facility of acquiring land up to 10 percent by making payment at market rate has also been provided. Permission has been given to provide graveyard space within five kilometers of the housing scheme.