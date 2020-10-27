Adultsâ€™ knife fight over kidsâ€™ squabble leaves man dead

A man died and three others were injured after they engaged in a knife fight over their childrenâ€™s squabble in the Korangi neighbourhood of Karachi on Monday.

A Korangi police official said that a man was stabbed to death and three others were injured during a brawl between two families in Korangiâ€™s Sector 32/C. Police said the victims were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. They said the deceased was identified as 33-year-old Khan, son of Abdul Samad, and the injured as Daulat Khan, Dharo Khan and Din Khan.

SHO Shahzada Saleem said the casualties were neighbours who had got involved in their childrenâ€™s fight, adding that both families had attacked each other with knives. The officer said the deceased and Daulat Khan belonged to the same family, while the other two injured were brothers and their neighbours. He said that a case has been registered and further investigation is under way.