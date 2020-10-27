Rangers arrest two for â€˜killing man in Malirâ€™

The Rangers on Monday claimed to have solved a murder case by arresting two suspects allegedly involved in a number of criminal offences.

A spokesman for the paramilitary force said that on August 3, a person, Raja Muhammad, was shot and injured in Mohabbat Nagar, Malir. He later passed away during treatment at a hospital.

A case was lodged by the local police and the Rangers also formed an investigation team to probe the case. During the course of investigation, they paramilitary force used technical apparatus and source information, and located the suspects in the Malir area.

A raid was conducted in which two suspects, identified as Muhammad Saddiq and Essa, were arrested. The Rangers also seized the pistol used in the murder from their possession. During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to murdering Raja and narrated that they had murdered him on the directives of a drug peddler involved in a gang war.

The suspects also confessed to committing robberies, street crime and murders. They were later handed over to police for initiation of legal proceedings. Further investigations are under way.