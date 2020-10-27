Iran pleads against US wars

UNITED NATIONS: Iran’s foreign minister on Monday urged action at the UN against US unilateralism as he denounced Washington over wars waged since 2001.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif addressed the General Assembly for a high-level session to mark the 75’th anniversary of the world body, where the US has been seeking to raise pressure on Iran. President Donald Trump’s administration has imposed sweeping unilateral sanctions on Iran, hoping to end the clerical regime’s backing of paramilitary groups in the region.