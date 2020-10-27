Seven held for attempted hijacking off UK coast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom: A group of stowaways detained in a special forces raid on an oil tanker off the coast of southern England were arrested on suspicion of attempted hijacking, police said on Monday. "The seven men have been arrested on suspicion of seizing or exercising control of a ship by use of threats or force," Hampshire Police said in a statement.