Tue Oct 27, 2020
AFP
October 27, 2020

Seven held for attempted hijacking off UK coast

World

AFP
October 27, 2020

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom: A group of stowaways detained in a special forces raid on an oil tanker off the coast of southern England were arrested on suspicion of attempted hijacking, police said on Monday. "The seven men have been arrested on suspicion of seizing or exercising control of a ship by use of threats or force," Hampshire Police said in a statement.

