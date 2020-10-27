Stuck in traffic

Traffic jams in urban cities have become a headache for residents. In Peshawar, commuters remain stuck in the traffic for hours. One of the reasons for traffic congestion is narrow roads. The BRT construction has also narrowed the once-wide roads. Traffic congestion during opening and closing hours of school create a lot of problems for the people who have to pick up their children from school.

Other countries have a proper traffic management programme to deal with this issue and ensure that the people are not stuck for long hours. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government should come up with an effective strategy to deal with this issue.

Mian Haseeb

Topi