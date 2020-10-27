Not interested

This refers to the letter ‘Rising inflation’ (Oct 26) by Malik Tariq Ali. I agree with the writer. The people have got nothing to do with the country’s politics. The country is in the middle of severe crises where unemployment and inflation are at their peak.

Instead of wasting its energy on non-productive issues, the present government must focus on addressing the problems faced by the people. Government ministers should

let the people know about the steps that the government has taken to resolve the current issues.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad