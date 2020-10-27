Mazari accuses PDM of peddling ‘Indian narrative’

ISLAMABAD: In a fresh attack on the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Monday accused the Opposition of “peddling the Indian narrative”, Geo News reported.

“So [Indian National Security Adviser Ajit] Doval threatens hybrid war and LOC inside Pakistan and suddenly PDM’s Noorani talks of breaking away Balochistan, Maryam discusses issues of enforced disappearance while Nawaz Sharif seeks to sow mutiny in armed forces,” she said in a tweet. “Is it just a coincidental unity of purpose between India’s NSA and PDM?”

The government and opposition are embroiled in a war of words that intensified with PDM taking to the streets. Mazari’s statement comes days after Doval made belligerent claims. According to Indian media, Doval said India will take the battle to where the threat originates. “We will fight where you want us to fight, that is also not mandatory. We fight where we feel the threat is coming,” the Bharatya Janata Party (BJP) leader told a religious gathering in Risikesh on Saturday.