Cop injured in Peshawar firing

PESHAWAR: A policeman was wounded when motorcyclists opened fire on a police party in Faqirabad locality on Sunday. An official said the police wanted to intercept suspicious men on two motorbikes, who left their bikes and fled away. The official said police chased the fleeing suspects who opened fire on the cops, injuring one police constable. The official said a search was started in the area to arrest the accused.