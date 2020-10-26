Contractor overcharging parking fee at Lake View Park

B Our correspondent

Islamabad: The visitors have demanded of the concerned authorities to take notice of overcharging at the parking lot of Lake View Park.

Unfortunately, the visitors are often seen getting involved in an argument with the contractors about why they were forcing them to pay extra money instead of that mentioned on the receipt. Murtaza Abbasi, a visitor, said “When I parked my motorbike at the parking area a person gave me a receipt of Rs10 but forced me to give him Rs20.”

He said: “When I asked him why he was asking for the extra money he told me that it was ‘order’ of the contractor. These kinds of violations must be stopped to create a better environment at the recreational places.”

Similarly, the visitors also complained about overcharging with regard to the parking fee for the motor vehicles as well. According to rough estimates, hundreds of motorbikes and vehicles are daily parked at Lake View Park. If the contractors charge extra money for the parking facility then they can illegally earn thousands of rupees every day.

Lake View Park is one of the most attractive recreational spots in the capital city as it offers an amusement park, passenger train and busses, games, and fun rides for children and elders, adventure sports like wall (rock) climbing, paintball, car dodging, scooter boats, and speed boats. Tafreed Ahmad, a visitor, said “It has become a common practice in Lake View Park that employees at the parking lot give the receipt of Rs20 and demand Rs30 or Rs40 as parking fee for a motor vehicle.”