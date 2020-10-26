Karachi United, GPA gain promotion to PPFL

KARACHI: Karachi United gained promotion to the Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) after they drew 1-1 against Gwadar Port Authority in the concluding match of the 12th Pakistan Football Federation League ‘B’ Division Departmental Leg.

Karachi United ended second with nine points behind Departmental Leg winners Masha United, who had risen to PPFL after a goalless draw against Pakistan Railway on Friday.

At the Drigh Union Football Stadium in Karachi, the first half ended goalless between KU and GPA. It was the GPA striker Parvaiz who scored the first goal of the match in the 65th minute. However, KU equalised thanks to a towering header by Amir in the 86th minute.

GPA were also promoted after finishing equal on points with Railway with their 2-1 win against the latter earlier in the competition. From the Club Leg, Baloch FC of Quetta were promoted to the PPFL last week.