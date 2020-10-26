Faisal shines as Southern Punjab win

LAHORE: Faisal Akram’s six for 32 helped Southern Punjab to a comfortable six-wicket win over Balochistan in the National Under-19 One-Day tournament on Sunday.

At LCCA Ground, Lahore, after electing to bat, Balochistan were bowled out for 200 runs in 42 overs as Faisal’s left-arm orthodox accounted for their six batsmen.

Mohammad Ibrahim Snr scored 56 runs off 61 balls with the help of eight fours. Opener Mohammad Salman contributed 41 off 65 balls (four fours and a six).

Jahanzaib Razzaq was the other notable bowler with two wickets for 31.

Southern Punjab reached the target in 43.1 overs for the loss of four wickets. Wicketkeeper-batsman Hasnain Majid scored 80 off 68 balls with eight fours and three sixes. Uzair Mumtaz scored 33 runs with the help of four fours.

Faisal was adjudged the player of the match.

At Rana Naved ul Hasan Cricket Academy, Sheikhupura, Sindh were bowled out for 143 in 40 overs after they opted to bat. Opener Mubashir Nawaz top-scored with 65 off 89 balls. His innings included seven fours. Ghazi Ghouri was the other notable scorer with a 55-ball 30.

Player of the match left-arm-spinner Zeeshan Ahmad took four wickets for 18 runs, while Ahmed Khan got two for 13.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa completed the chase in 40.2 overs for the loss of eight wickets. Hanif-ur-Rehman top-scored with 30 runs, while Maaz Sadaqat contributed 28 from 58 balls. Abbas Ali scored 27 runs. Aaliyan Mehmood took four wickets for 25 runs.

This was Sindh’s first defeat in the tournament.

At Country Club, Muridke, Central Punjab scored 229 for nine after being asked to bat. Mohammad Waqas scored an unbeaten 84 off 111 balls, hitting nine fours. Malik Abdul Rafay chipped in with 68-ball 34, laced with five fours.

Zaman Khan grabbed three wickets for 43 runs. Mubasir Khan and Adil Naz took two wickets each.

Northern chased down the target in the 50th over for the loss of seven wickets thanks to an unbeaten 104 off 155 by Abdul Faseeh, who smashed 11 fours, and was declared the player of the match.

Raza-ul-Mustafa scored 51 from 89 balls, hitting four fours. The duo contributed 137 runs for the second wicket.

For Central Punjab, Hunain Shah and Hasnat Abbas picked three wickets for 50 and 56 runs, respectively.