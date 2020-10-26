close
Mon Oct 26, 2020
AFP
October 26, 2020

Samsung’s chairman Lee Kun-hee dies

World

Seoul: Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Kun-hee, who transformed the South Korean firm into a global tech titan, died at the age of 78 on Sunday, the company said. Under Lee’s leadership, Samsung rose to become the world’s largest producer of smartphones and memory chips, and the firm’s overall turnover today is equivalent to a fifth of South Korea’s GDP.

