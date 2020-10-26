close
Mon Oct 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
October 26, 2020

Minister opens school

Lahore

A
APP
October 26, 2020

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine Sunday said the Punjab government had taken historic measures to remove the sense of deprivation among religious minorities. During a visit to Sahiwal, the provincial minister inaugurated a new building of an elementary school and also met Deputy Commissioner Baber Bashir at DC office.

Latest News

More From Lahore