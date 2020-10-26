Minister opens school

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine Sunday said the Punjab government had taken historic measures to remove the sense of deprivation among religious minorities. During a visit to Sahiwal, the provincial minister inaugurated a new building of an elementary school and also met Deputy Commissioner Baber Bashir at DC office.